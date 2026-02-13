AIMIM to observe ‘Darussalam Day’ on Saturday

AIMIM leaders announce plans to observe Darussalam Day at the legislative assembly on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen on Thursday, February 12, announced that its foundation day will be observed on February 14 at Darrussalaam in Hyderabad.

The “Darrussalaam Day” or the foundation day of the AIMIM is generally observed on March 2, however, in a post on X, the party clarified that the event has been preponed in view of the Holy Month of Ramzan which will commence on February 19.

The attendees are supposed to reach the venue by 6:00 PM as the programme will commence after the Maghrib prayer. Parking spaces are provided at Hazart Shah Khamosh Darrgah, Pan Mandi Road, Rocket Ground, Veternary hospital and Anees ul Ghurba.

Attendees have been requested to not park vehicles on the exhibition road, since the Numaish is underway.

Party members of the AIMIM from across India are expected to attend the event.

