MBT files complaint over assault on Imam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjed Ulla Khan, on Thursday, February 12, lodged a complaint with the railway police in Telangana after a man was attacked by miscreants on a train.

The incident occurred when the victims were travelling to Latur, Maharashtra, from Hyderabad. During the incident, cash amounting to Rs 12,000 and perfume goods worth approximately Rs 16,000 were allegedly snatched from the victims.

Khan along with the victims, Mohammed Imran Babu Syed, Sameer Zaker Syed and Farman Ramzan Tamboli, met S N Jaweed, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police (DSRP), Secunderabad Division, Telangana State Railway Police, and demanded stern and time-bound action against the culprits.

MBT demands FIR registration

He urged the authorities to immediately register an FIR, identify and arrest all accused based on the CCTV footage examination and passenger statements, recover the stolen cash and belongings, and initiate departmental proceedings against the TTE and concerned officials for alleged dereliction of duty.

Khan stated that passenger safety inside trains must be ensured irrespective of religion and that such incidents create fear among minority travellers. He stressed that strict legal action would serve as a deterrent and restore confidence in railway security mechanisms.

Background

The incident occurred earlier this week when a passenger named Mohammed Imran was allegedly attacked by a group of men for his religious identity while travelling to Latur, Maharashtra, after finishing a business trip to Hyderabad.



A video of the Muslim man recounting the incident to the police emerged on social media on February 11. “Mujhe bas uthaya aur marne chala (He just picked me up and went to kill me),” Imran told the officers.

He said that they targeted him after seeing him with a beard and a skull cap, and even attacked his friend who tried to intervene.



The assault reportedly took place on the Kakinada Express while it was stopped at the Hafeezpet station in Hyderabad.

According to Imran, the group was already engaged in a physical altercation. Initially, a passenger got into an AC Coach, which the railway staff questioned. The staff reportedly began assaulting him, saying he was not allowed in the AC Coach.

As a crowd formed around them, Imran approached to inquire into the incident, but the staff targeted him instead, he said.

“They pulled my beard, punched me so hard that I began bleeding. My friend, who was with me, was beaten too. The police snatched his phone and left,” Imran said in a separate statement.

Additionally, the railway police barred him from getting off at the next station, he alleged, adding that they took his and his friend’s phones.