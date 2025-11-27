Traffic diversions issued for Akhanda 2 pre-release event on Nov 28

Commuters are expected to abide by the diversions between 4:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Akhanda 2 pre-release event at Khaithlapur Ground in Kukatpally on Friday, November 28.

Commuters are expected to abide by the following diversions between 4:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

  • Traffic coming from Bharat Nagar, Erragadda towards GHMC office, Moosapet, will be diverted to Kukatpally Y Junction.
  • Traffic coming from Kukatpally Y Junction towards IDL Lake will be diverted to JNTU route.
  • Traffic coming from Madhapur, Hitech city, towards Khaithlapur will be diverted to Nexus Mall, JNTU Road.

All commuters are advised to take note of these diversions, opt for alternative routes, and stay updated on live traffic conditions via Hyderabad traffic police’s official social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

