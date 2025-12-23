Traffic home guard killed after lorry hits him under PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a traffic home guard lost his life after he was hit by a speeding lorry in Attapur under the PVNR Expressway on Tuesday.

The deceased, Abdul Sattar, was attached to the Tolichowki traffic police station. According to reports, he was returning home from Mehdipatnam towards Rajendranagar after completing his duty.

At Pillar No 191, in front of a Skoda showroom, the lorry rammed into him, causing severe head injuries and leading to his instant death.

The driver tried to flee the scene. A case has been registered.