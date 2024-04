Hyderabad: A massive traffic jam has been reported on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Tondupally highway on Sunday, April 14.

The situation became tougher for commuters due to the scorching summer heat.

According to local media reports, it took over an hour for vehicles to move forward for about half kilometre, leading to frustration among commuters. The situation has risen due to road construction works that have been happening for about six months now.