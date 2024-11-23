Traffic police remove encroachments near Apollo hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following complaints from residents and commuters, the Hyderabad traffic police on Saturday, November 23, removed encroachment and removed vendors near Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills.

Visuals shared on social media show police officials removing push carts in the vicinity of the Apollo hospital.

Encroachments near the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills are being removed as part of the Hyderabad traffic police’s Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments (ROPE) programme.

Hyderabad Commissioner asks traffic cops to take up ROPE

The anti-encroachment drive at Jubilee Hills is being undertaken as per the directions of Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand. The previous day, the senior police officer asked the traffic police to conduct ROPE for the prevention of traffic snarls in Hyderabad.

Anand took to X and termed the encroachment of footpaths in the city as a mafia activity. He asked traffic officials to take the ROPE operation seriously.

He was replying to complaints against the encroachments. In his X post, he said, “I have asked the traffic police to take up operation ROPE seriously and not bring in aspects of poverty, livelihood etc in areas where the cycle tracks and the footpaths are being occupied relentlessly by people, mainly from other states, to sell goods and also to live.”

“It’s a mafia type of activity. This adversely affects the flow of traffic. It’s a continuous process to be done daily with the cranes. Our officers face tremendous pressure while doing this activity. So please support them. Wherever the encroachments have been there for years, white lines will be drawn to indicate that no one can cross that limit,” his X post added.