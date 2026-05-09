Traffic restriction announced ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police have announced traffic restrictions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, May 10.

The restrictions will remain in place from 1-9 pm.

Commuters moving from Begumpet to Sangeeth Junction may take the route towards Paradise-Patny-Clock Tower-Sangeeth and vice versa.

Traffic moving from Begumpet to Trimulgherry should flyovers- St Johns rotary, Shenoy- AOC- KV- Trimulgherry and vice versa.

Those travelling from Balanagar to Secunderabad should take Balanagar Junction-Fathenagar-Ameerpet- Panjagutta-Begumpet.

Alternate route- Panjagutta- Begumpet- Rasoolpura junction- Minister Road- Ranigunj- Secunderabad.

Commuters moving from Secunderabad to Trimulgherry may take Clock Tower- Sangeeth- St John’s rotary- Shenoy- AOC- KV- Trimulgherry and vice versa.

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Secunderabad to Bowenpally may take Clocktower- Patny- Paradise- CTO- Bowenpally and vice versa.

Tank Bund to Trimulgherry may take towards Paradise- CTO- Tadbun- Diamond Point- Bowenpally Market – Trimulgherry.

Heavy vehicles, RTC and Private travel buses may avoid the routes leading to the Parade Grounds. The police advised the people to preferably utilise Metro Rail services and other public transport.

2,000 police personnel to be deployed

The Malkajgi Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, announced that 2, 000 police personnel will be deployed for security during the Prime Minister’s visit. She said that unauthorised access to restricted areas will not be permitted.

The official explained that adequate arrangements for crowd control, emergency response, medical aid, and fire safety have been made. In and around the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, the entire venue, approach roads, vehicle check points, and designated parking areas are covered under CCTV surveillance for comprehensive monitoring.

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She said that a joint command and control room has been established to monitor all CCTV feeds in real-time for immediate response by IT and field teams.

🚨 Extensive security & traffic arrangements are in place for the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on 10.05.2026.



Over 2000 police personnel along with specialized forces are deployed under the leadership of #MalkajgiriCP Smt. B. Sumathi… — Malkajgiri Police (@MalkajgiriCop) May 9, 2026

“Anti-sabotage checks with Bomb Disposal (BD) teams are being conducted round the clock until completion of the event. A robust communication system with VHF sets has been provided to all officers of SI rank and above for quick and coordinated response,” said the commissioner.

Advanced security scanners are installed at entry points to detect explosives and prohibited materials. Bomb Disposal Squads and sniffer dog teams are deployed at the venue and parking locations.

Special teams are deployed to monitor the movement of anti-social elements, and mobile technical teams are positioned at entry gates for verification of electronic devices.