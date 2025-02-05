Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad ahead of Sri Kattamaisamma Jathara

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Sri Kattamaisamma Jathara in Suraram, scheduled from February 9 to 10.

Traffic diversions

The following measures are being implemented to manage traffic ahead of Kattamaisamma Jathara:

Traffic from Suraram to Bahadurpally will be blocked, with vehicles redirected to travel on the opposite side of the road, separated by dividers.

Heavy vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited (JETL), using the industrial area, Dulapally road, and Bahadurpally X road.

Similarly, heavy vehicles travelling from Gandimaisamma X Road to Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally junction and redirected through Dulapally village junction, the industrial area, and proceed towards JETL Kaman and Shapurnagar.

Commuters have been urged to plan alternative routes to avoid delays and cooperate with police for smooth traffic flow during the event.