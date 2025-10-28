Traffic restrictions announced for CM Revanth’s meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has announced traffic restrictions for Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with film unions on Tuesday, October 28.

The chief minister will address employees of the Telugu film federation at Police Grounds in Yousufguda. The traffic restrictions will remain in place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Traffic restrictions in this regard are given below

Traffic coming from Maitrivanam junction towards Yousufguda Basti, Rahamathnagar, Karmikanagar, and Borabanda bus stop will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards Krishnakanth Park-GTS Temple- Kalyan Nagar- Mothi Nagar- Borabanda Bus stop.

Commuters moving from Maitrivanam junction and proceeding towards Jubilee Hills checkpost via Yousufguda check post and Madhapur side will be diverted at Yousufguda basti towards RBI Quarters- Krishna Nagar junction- Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Venkatagiri going towards Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Stadium will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony -Panjagutta.

Commuters moving from Borabanda bus stop and proceeding towards Karmikanagar, Rahamathnagar, Yousufguda Check post will be diverted at Prime Garden Function Hall, Sri Ram Nagar X Roads towards Midland Bakery-GTS Colony- Kalyan Nagar junction- Vengalraonagar- Umesh chandra statue U Turn – ICICI U turn – Maitrivanam junction.