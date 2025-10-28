Vote against BJP in Jubilee Hills bypoll will strengthen AIMIM: Ramachander Rao

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president N Ramachander Rao has appealed to voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll to vote for the party’s lotus symbol, stating that a vote against the BJP “would only strengthen the AIMIM party, potentially increasing its strength to eight seats in Hyderabad.”

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s Shakti Kendra in-charges at the state office on Monday, October 27, Ramachander Rao said that “people are increasingly inclined to see the BJP win and that the Jubilee Hills by-election should serve as the starting point for that change.”

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Rao refers to attack on DCP

Referring to the recent incident of an attack on a DCP in Hyderabad, he expressed concern that AIMIM leaders not only attacked police officers but later visited the hospital to meet them.

Criticising the Congress government, he said it had failed to implement its six “guarantees” and warned that if Congress wins in Jubilee Hills, it would instead introduce “new guarantees”—such as withdrawing cases against rowdy sheeters, avoiding registration of cases on threats and assaults, and protecting offenders in twin cities.

BRS has become a zero force: Rao

He further remarked that the BRS has become a “zero force” in Telangana, comparing it to a car without a driver or steering, and stated that the main contest in Jubilee Hills will be between the BJP and AIMIM.

Party leaders Garikapati Mohan Rao, Goutham Rao, Vemula Ashok, and Chandrasekhar Tiwari were present. Before the meeting, Ramachander Rao paid floral tributes to Komaram Bheem on his death anniversary.