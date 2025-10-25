Mobile phone thief attacks Hyderabad DCP, police opens fire

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Hyderabad South East Zone’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), S Chaitanya Kumar, was allegedly attacked by a mobile phone thief on Saturday, October 25, when police attempted to apprehend him.

The incident occurred near Victory Playground in Chaderghat. DCP Kumar was on his way to the office after post-meeting with the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, in Banjara Hills.

He saw a thief running away with a stolen mobile. The officer and his team sprang into action and tried to catch the burglar.

The thief pulled out a knife and attacked the officer, shocking his team.

Without losing any time, the DCP’s team opened fire at the burglar, injuring him. The thief was immediately shifted to a hospital in Nampally.

