Traffic restrictions announced for CM’s meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s public meeting at the B. R. Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund, on Sunday, September 6, the Hyderabad police has announced traffic diversions.

A protest rally has also been planned during which the protestors will march towards the Dharna Chowk. The diversions will remain in place from 2 PM to 8 PM.

For Dharna Chowk Rally

Traffic coming from Nallakunta towards Steel Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Katta Maisamma and will be diverted at Azamabad X Road towards VST X Road. Traffic coming from RTC X Road towards Indira Park will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossing towards Himayath Nagar Street No. 8 or Bakaram Bridge, Kavadiguda. Traffic coming from Karbala towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda-Gandhi Nagar T-Junction-DBR Mills-Lower Tank Bund.

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For Revanth’s public meeting

In connection with the public meeting at the Old Dr B R Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund, traffic diversions will be implemented from 1400 hours until the conclusion of the programme.

Traffic congestion is expected at the BJR Statue, Basheerbagh X Roads, Liberty Junction, Secretariat Junction, and Old Ambedkar Junction.

Traffic diversions

Traffic coming from BJR Statue intending to proceed towards Old Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund will be diverted towards Himayathnagar at Liberty ‘T’ Junction. Traffic coming from Himayathnagar and intending to proceed towards the Old Ambedkar Statue and Secretariat will not be allowed to proceed towards the Old Ambedkar Statue and will be diverted towards Basheerbagh crossroad/ Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and intending to proceed towards Liberty Junction will not be allowed to proceed towards Liberty Junction and will be diverted onto Upper Tank Bund at Old Ambedkar Junction.