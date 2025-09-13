Traffic restrictions announced for Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police announced traffic restrictions for the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 14.

The traffic restrictions will remain in place from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Route of the procession

The five main Milad-un-Nabi processions will pass through the following areas from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel via Charminar; from Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel and return; from Mecca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally; Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel and from Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla.

Traffic diversions

In view of the Milad-un-Nabi processions, traffic will be diverted at the following places Falaknuma, Engine Bowli, Nagulchinta X Road, Himmatpura Junction, Volga, Haribowli, Panch Mohalla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pattarghatti, Madina Jn, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, SJ Rotary Jn, Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, MIral Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazar, Volta Hotel, Afazalgunj T Junction, Osman Gunj, MJ Market Jn, Taj Island, Nampally T Junction, Haj House, AR Petrol Pump, Nampally.

“Citizens are requested to avoid the junctions and routes and take an alternative route between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on 14.09.2025 to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion,” the Hyderabad police said in an announcement.

Charminar to remain closed on Sunday

Tourist spots in Old City will remain closed on Sunday, September 14, in view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed that monuments in the Old City, including the Charminar, will remain closed.

The Charminar was also closed for visitors ahead of the Ganesh procession in Hyderabad on September 6. The director general of the Archaeological Survey of India announced the decision. “Online sale of tickets will not be functional,” the ASI had said in a statement.