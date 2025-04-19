Traffic restrictions around Darussalam for protest meet against Waqf Act

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has announced restrictions ahead of the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 at Darussalam on Saturday, April 19.

The restrictions will remain in place from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The traffic will be diverted on need basis towards Dasusalam at the following junctions Alaska T Junction, Bhoiguda Kaman, Ghode ki Khabar, Charkandil Junction, and Ekminar Junction.

In case of any inconvenience, commuters have been requested to call traffic police help line 9010203626.

All citizens have been asked to make note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach your destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.

AIMPLB to protest Waqf Act

On April 13, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president announced that a protest meet against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 led by the Al India Muslim Personal Law Board would be organised at Darussalam.

The protest will be held on Darussalam premises from 7-10 PM. He stated that members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units of the AIMPLB along with other Muslim organizations will participate.

Act is seen as ‘unconstitutional’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The Union government introduced the Waqf Amendment Act, which has sparked widespread opposition from the Muslim community. Owaisi emphasized that the law is seen as “unconstitutional and anti-Muslim.”

When asked about his reaction to the violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a protest against the Wakf Amendment Act, he said, “We have condemned violence and will condemn it. Violence is condemnable, protest should be peaceful”.

The AIMPLB aims to mobilize public opinion and demand the immediate withdrawal of the amendment.



