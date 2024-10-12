Traffic restrictions around Hyderabad for Durga idol immersion

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions ahead of Durga idol immersion on October 13 and 14. The idols will be immersed in baby ponds at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Jala Vihar and Sanjeeviah Park.

The immersion process will begin at 3:00 pm today and till 8:00 am on Sunday. The following traffic restrictions must be adhered to during the given timings.

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairatabad Flyover will be diverted at VV Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

The general traffic moving from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old Saifabad PS (Dwaraka Hotel) Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank. Only the vehicles carrying Durga Matha idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic moving from Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex and AR Petrol Pump Junction and intending to go towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi Junction towards Lakdi Ka Pul Junction.

Commuters coming from Upper Tank Bund towards Telugu Thalli Junction and NTR Marg will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty Junction.

Traffic coming from Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Basheer Bagh Junction. Only the vehicles carrying Durga Matha idols will be allowed towards Old Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – NTR Marg – Imax Rotary and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Minister Road.

Commuters moving from Minister Road towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Ranigunj. Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Circle will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and MJ Market.

Junctions to be avoided during Durga idol immersions

Commuters are requested to avoid junctions including VV Statue, Old Saifabad PS (Dwaraka Hotel), Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction (HTP), AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheer Bagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Road.

Citizens are requested to take note of the above traffic diversions and areas of congestion mentioned above and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.