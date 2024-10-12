IMD Hyderabad forecasts light rains across city on Saturday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rains on Saturday, October 12, in Hyderabad.

The city received moderate showers on Friday, October 12, even as the southwest monsoon ended in Telangana on September 30.

On Sunday, October 13, parts of Telangana including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Nirmal, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahaboobabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy are likely to experience thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds.

Similar conditions are likely to prevail in the aforementioned districts including Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet on October 14. Light to moderate rains will continue in Telangana till October 16. IMD Hyderabad predicts no rain on October 17.

Rains in Hyderabad are likely to resume on October 18 and continue till October 19.

With light rains likely in Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 27.55 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 21.98 degrees Celsius.

As of September 30, the state received a cumulative average rainfall of 962 mm, which is a 30 percent increase from the normal cumulative average. Every district in the state received more rainfall than the normal average.

Narayanpet (913 mm) district received 94 percent, almost double the rains than normal and topped the list for excess rainfall, with Wanaparthy (93 percent excess rains) and Mahabubnagar (83 percent) following the top list. Hyderabad district received 34 percent excess rains during the season.