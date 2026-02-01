Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for birth anniversary of Sikh Guru

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has announce traffic restrictions in view of a procession during 396th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Sri Guru Har Rai Saheb Ji on Sunday, February, 1.

The restrictions will remain in place from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The procession will begin from Gurudwara Kishanbagh and return to the same location at the end. Heavy traffic is expected in areas under the Rajendrangar and Falaknuma traffic police limits.

Given below are some traffic diversions that need to be followed while the procession is underway.

Traffic diversions

When procession begins at Gurudwara Saheb Barambala, traffic coming from Bahadurpura X Roads towards Chintalment will be diverted at Kishanbagh X Roads towards NM Guda. Traffic coming from Chintalmet and MM Pahadi will be diverted at 9 Number X Roads towards NM Guda.

When procession takes right turn at N M Guda, the traffic coming from Golden Palace Hotel towards Kishanbagh will be stopped at N. M Guda and will be allowed towards 9 Number X Roads.

When procession enter into Kishanbagh Road, the traffic coming from Bahadurpura X Roads towards Kishanbagh will be diverted at Kishanbagh X Roads towards Pakeeja Hotel.

When procession take right turn at Kishanbagh x road, the traffic coming from chintalment will be diverted at 9 Number X roads towards NM Guda.