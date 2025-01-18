Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Chitharamma Devi Jathara

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have announced traffic restrictions to be observed from January 18-20 in view of Sri Chitharamma Devi Jathara in Hyderabad.

The Jathara will be held in Gajularamaram village under the Jeedimetla Traffic police limits. To avoid inconvenience during the procession, commuters must adhere to the following traffic restrictions.

Traffic coming from Yellammabanda towards Shapur Nagar Main road will be diverted at Gajularamram village-Balaji Layout-HAL Kaman Roadamestry Nagar- Shapur Nagar. Commuters moving from Shapur Nagar (Gajularamaram T junction) towards Yellammabanda will be diverted at Agra Sweet House Chandragirinagar Bus Stop-Dwarakanagar-Malla Reddy Nagar-Mahadevapuram-Yellammabanda.

Movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on the following roads; Mahadevapuram to Gajularamram village road; and Devendernagar to Gajularamram village road. Gajularamaram T junction to Mahadevapuram road.

In an appeal to the general traffic, the Cyberabad police said, “Commuters are requested to take note of the above need-based travel advisory and plan their travel accordingly during the timings indicated above.”