Hyderabad: Software engineer dies in bike collision in Jeedimetla

Deva Harsha was taking a U-turn when another biker rammed into him.

Software engineer dies in accident in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla
Hyderabad: A software engineer died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Tuesday, January 14. The accident was caused due to a collision between two bikes.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old M Deva Harsha, who was travelling from IDPL crossroads towards Qutbullapur crossroads near KFC. Harsha was taking a U-turn when another biker identified as Pavan Reddy rammed into him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla police inspector G Mallesh, said, “The accident occurred while Harsha was taking a U-turn, he collided with another motorist, Pranav Reddy, passing through the area. A case has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.”

