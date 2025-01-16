Hyderabad: Software engineer dies in bike collision in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A software engineer died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Tuesday, January 14. The accident was caused due to a collision between two bikes.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old M Deva Harsha, who was travelling from IDPL crossroads towards Qutbullapur crossroads near KFC. Harsha was taking a U-turn when another biker identified as Pavan Reddy rammed into him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla police inspector G Mallesh, said, “The accident occurred while Harsha was taking a U-turn, he collided with another motorist, Pranav Reddy, passing through the area. A case has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.”