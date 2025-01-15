Hyderabad double murder case: Two persons interrogated

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police took into custody two persons as part of an investigation into the double murder case reported at Puppalaguda hillocks on Monday night.

Divya Bindu, 30, a Chhattisgarh native and a resident of Vanasthalipuram and Ankith, a Madhya Pradesh native and a resident of Nanakramguda were found murdered on the hillocks on Tuesday afternoon. They worked at a construction site in Nanakramguda. Divya was a mother of three children.

Initially, the police could not establish the identity of the two persons. The man was stabbed to death with his face burnt while the woman was killed by hurling a boulder and her face. Divya’s body was found in a semi-clothed condition.

Also Read Couple found dead in Hyderabad, police launches investigation

“Ankit and Bindu are known to each other. On January 8, he went to Vanasthalipuram and brought Bindu to Nanakramguda. He accommodated the woman at the house of a friend,” said DCP (Rajendranagar) Ch Srinivas.

The police questioned the friend and gathered some details. Based on the details, the police took into custody two persons and interrogated them to find out about the double murders.