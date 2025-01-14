Couple found dead in Hyderabad, police launches investigation

Hyderabad: A couple was found dead in a secluded place in Puppalaguda under Narsingi police station limits in Hyderabad on Monday night, January 12.

According to Shamshabad deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ch Srinivas, the deceased man Ankit Saket, 25, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was stabbed multiple times with sharp objects and a boulder hurled at his head. The body of the woman who is of similar age was found 60 meters away from the man in a partially clothed state.

“The murders took place on Saturday night at a secluded stone crusher in Puppalaguda. Some youngsters who had come to see the sunrise at the place in the morning spotted the bodies and informed the police about it. The investigation is currently going on,” the DCP said.

Police suspect the man was killed first. “We suspect the deceased man was working as a construction worker. Information is being collected about the man and the woman to proceed further into the case,” the DCP said.

The forensic team and a tracker dog visited the spot to assist the investigators. The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for identification and postmortem examination.