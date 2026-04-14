Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will be in place across key central stretches of the city on April 14, 2026, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm in view of celebrations at Old Ambedkar Junction and Ambedkar Square, Necklace Road.

Commuters may face moderate to heavy congestion, particularly along Necklace Road and the Lower Tank Bund stretch.

A look at the key traffic diversions:

Traffic from Saifabad towards Liberty will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Liberty will be diverted onto the Telangana Thalli Flyover.

Traffic from Basheerbagh towards Secretariat will be diverted via Hope Hospital Lane towards Crystal Junction and IT Junction.

Traffic from Liberty towards Old Ambedkar Junction will be diverted via BRK Bhavan Lane towards Secretariat.

Traffic from Upper Tank Bund towards Liberty will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards the Secretariat.

Traffic from the Secretariat towards Necklace Road will be diverted via the North-East Gate towards the Banyan Tree route.

Traffic from VV Statue towards Liberty will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards IMAX, Mint Lane, and surrounding roads.

Public transport will also be affected during this time.

RTC buses, including routes 113, 6, 83, 7Z, and 8A, will run on diverted routes.

These buses will not operate through Ambedkar Junction and Upper Tank Bund as usual.

Heavy congestion is expected at Ambedkar Junction, Secretariat Junction, Iqbal Minar, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, BRK Bhavan Lane, and Adarsh Nagar Road.

The public has been advised to avoid these areas, plan alternate routes, and allow extra travel time. In case of emergencies, commuters may contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 and follow official updates for real-time information.