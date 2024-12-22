Hyderabad: Traffic woes have intensified in Hyderabad due to construction work on the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch, which spans three kilometers.

The route is burdened with slow-moving civic projects, dug-up roads, potholes, and dust, leading to frustration for thousands of daily commuters battling constant traffic jams.

The route from Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki has seen numerous civic works over the years, such as the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), installation of sewerage pipelines, construction of box drains, and now, underground wiring leading to the surge in traffic woes. Many of these projects have dragged on for days, further exacerbating the traffic problems in Hyderabad.

Commuters are now calling on the government to prioritize repairs and improve traffic management on this crucial stretch.