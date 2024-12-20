Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki stretch works worsen traffic woes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Spanning over three kilometres, the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch is plagued by slow-moving civic projects, dug-up roads, potholes, and dust causing frustration for thousands of daily commuters facing relentless traffic congestion

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Hyderabad traffic police stated, “The underground wiring project has been going on for a month now. It is expected to conclude in 8 to 10 days. However, this road connecting to the IT corridor sees a daily traffic volume of approximately 80,000 to 1,00,000 vehicles. The cable work has added more traffic congestion on an already busy road.”

Hyderabad: Civic work near Mehdipatnam causes traffic congestion pic.twitter.com/fe7A44D6Sw — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) December 20, 2024

Over the years, this route has undergone multiple civic works, including the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), sewerage pipeline installations, box drain construction, and now underground wires. Many of these projects have stretched on for days adding to traffic woes in Hyderabad.

Commuters voice frustration over traffic in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, the commuters have expressed frustration regarding continuous traffic near the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch in Hyderabad.

“It takes me twice as long to travel just 3 kilometres on this road,” said Rahul Verma, who regularly commutes on the stretch.

“Even the inner lanes are clogged as people try to avoid the main road. It’s chaos everywhere. The dust and potholes make the situation unbearable,” a resident of Tolichowki, Saba Fatima noted.

A delivery agent shared how traffic in Hyderabad affects his work. “I lose so much time stuck in traffic here every day. Hyderabad customers get angry over delayed orders, but it’s out of my hands.”

An Uber driver facing similar struggles said, “This stretch is a nightmare. We waste fuel in the jams, and passengers blame us for the delays. It’s impacting our income.”

Further, a 20-year-old college-goer shared, “It used to take me 10 minutes to reach college. Now, I spend over 20 minutes in traffic and often end up late.”

Commuters in Hyderabad are urging the government to prioritize this stretch for immediate repairs and better traffic management. “Civic projects are meant to improve our lives, not make them worse. This route needs urgent attention,” said a software engineer.



