Train accident in West Bengal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 1:45 pm IST
Kolkata: Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least five people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least five people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

