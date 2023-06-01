Train coach at Kannur railway station burnt, probe launched

Thiruvananthapuram: Almost two months after a Delhi resident tried to set the Kannur-bound Executive Express ablaze, a fire was reported in a coach of the same train, two hours after it had ended its journey at the Kannur railway station early on Thursday.

A coach of a train in which Shahrukh Saifi, a resident of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, set ablaze by pouring inflammable fuel on the passengers on April 2nd caught fire.The train was halted at Kannur railway station caught fire at 1:25 am..Terror angle under probe… pic.twitter.com/iuG0a0PtJI — Vivek narayanan (@Viveknarayan805) June 1, 2023

According to police, the train from Alappuzha was stationed when around 1.45 a.m, the station master was alerted of a fire that broke out at the general compartment of the Executive Express.

Also Read

In an hour’s time, the fire was completely doused and soon the Railway Police and the Kerala Police began its probe.

Both the probe agencies have not ruled out foul play as CCTV visuals show a person moving around with a can.

The area has been cordoned off and the probe agencies suspect that some liquid might have been sprayed as the window panes of the toilet of the compartment were found broken.