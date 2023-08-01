Train firing: Hyderabad man among 4 slain by RPF constable

Hyderabad: One of the four victims killed in the firing by an RPF constable onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, July 31, has been identified as a resident of Hyderabad.

According to sources, Syed Saifuddin, 48, a resident of Battery Line, AC Guards, Nampally, was allegedly shot dead by the RPF constable on Monday, in what was later termed as a ‘hate crime’.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters. His youngest daughter is six months old. Local AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain visited the bereaved family on Tuesday, August 1.

The fourth victim of the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been identified as Syed Saifullah. He was a resident of Bazaarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA @Jaffarhusainmla is with the family for the past few hours &… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 1, 2023

The accused, Chetan Singh, 34, was arrested with his automatic weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the emergency chain near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network) around 6 am.

Three of the four people allegedly shot dead by the RPF constable were Muslims. Shortly after the incident occurred, its disturbing visuals surfaced on the internet.

In one such video, the accused, wielding an automatic service rifle, was heard saying: “Agar vote dena hai, Hindustan mei rahna hai, to Modi aur Yogi… Yahi do hai (If you want to stay in Hindustan, vote for Yogi (UP chief minister) & Modi (Prime Minister).”

The other victims were identified as Abdul Kadir and Asgar Kai and the accused’s senior ASI Tikaram Meena. According to an Indian Express report, that the shooting took place after a discussion took a communal turn and an argument broke out.

At around 5 am, Singh first fired at assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena inside coach number B-5. He then shot dead Abdul Kadir and Saifuddin in the pantry car before moving to the S-6 coach, where he shot dead Asgar Kai, a bangle seller from Jaipur.

In one of the videos, constable Chetan Singh is purportedly seen standing next to a grievously injured passenger who is bleeding profusely. Other passengers, apparently shell-shocked, are also seen in the video.

‘Constable short-tempered’

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha rubbished reports that an altercation led to the firing. “He lost his temper and shot his senior. Then killed whosoever saw it,” NDTV quoted Sinha as saying.

ASI Tikaram Meena is survived by his wife and 80-year-old mother.

Meanwhile, Western Railways said compensations have been announced for the family of ASI Tikaram Meena — Rs 15 lakhs will be given from Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses, Rs 15 lakhs as death-cum-retirement gratuity, and Rs 65,000 as general insurance scheme.