Train firing victim Saifuddin laid to rest in Karnataka’s Bidar

Hyderabad: Syed Saifuddin one of the victims of the firing by an RPF constable in the Jaipur-Mumbai train, was laid to rest in Hamilapur near Bidar of Karnataka on Thursday morning.
Saifuddin was killed on Monday, July 31 and his body was shifted from Bhagvati Hospital in Borivili to his home town Bidar in an ambulance on July 2.
A resident of Hyderabad, Saifuddin used to work as a mobile technician at a small shop in Gujarati Galli and made frequent trips to Mumbai to make purchases related to his business.
The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters. His youngest daughter is six months old. Local AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain visited the bereaved family on Tuesday.
According to the family’s statements and media reports, Saifuddin was shot after an altercation with the accused over religion.