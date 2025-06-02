Train hits two brothers crossing railway tracks in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 9:03 pm IST
Indian railway
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Two brothers died after being hit by a train near Yakhutpura railway station on Monday morning.

The brothers, 25-year-old Mohd Shabuddin and 20-year-old Mohd Faizan, residents of Yakatput, were on their way home. They were crossing a railway track when a train hit them.

The brothers died on the spot.

Locals noticed their bodies lying on the railway tracks and alerted the railway police. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

