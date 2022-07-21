Train travel to get costlier in Sri Lanka from tomorrow

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Railways has announced to increase its ticket fares from midnight tomorrow (Friday).

The gazette notification on this revision was sent to print, Daily Mirror reported Railways General Manager Dhammika Jayasundara as saying.

The train fares will be increased by an amount equivalent to half the bus fare for the identical distance.

Dhammika Jayasundara said that with the expenses incurred on fuel, it would not be possible to increase train trips.

Twenty-two million people of the country are facing the worst-ever economic crisis with mounting debts, sky rocketing inflation, food and fuel shortage.

