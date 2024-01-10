‘Trained in graveyard’, Telangana boxer’s power punches bag him Arjuna Award

Hyderabad: It was a proud moment for the people of Telangana as boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin, on Tuesday, January 9, won the Arjuna Award, awarded annually by the Union ministry of youth Affairs and Sports.

Mohammed Hussamuddin, a native of Nizamabad, serves as a profound source of inspiration for countless dreamers, illustrating virtues of discipline, focus, and unwavering resilience. His initial training took place in a graveyard where his father trained other kids as well.



In an interview with The Times of India, Hussamuddin stated, “My father used to run a hotel, and after that, he trained kids. There was a graveyard nearby where he taught us the finer points of the sport.”

Now 29-year-old, Hussamuddin, made his boxing debut in 2009. He admitted that he was terrified to put on the glove at first. However, his father assisted him to overcome his fear by taking him under his wing and teaching him that technique is more important in boxing than raw strength.

He belongs to a family where everyone loves boxing. He won two bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 and Gold Coast in 2018. In 2023, he won bronze at the World Championships, and in 2022, at brought laurels at Asian Championships.