Trainee IPS rape case: Attapur SHO to submit CCTV footage

Hyderabad: A local court in Rajendranagar on Wednesday, August 12, reserved its order on a police plea seeking an extension of custody for trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, accused of sexually assaulting a fellow trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

The court also directed the station house officer of Attapur police station, where the accused was interrogated for two days during his earlier remand, to submit CCTV footage covering the custody period along with a written explanation, following a show-cause notice over alleged violation of remand conditions.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that two additional days of custody were needed to recover the accused’s iPhone and to conduct a potency test on him. The defence counsel opposed both the custody extension and the potency test.

Also Read IPS trainee claims FIR was revenge after failed relationship

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order, which is expected on August 14. The SHO has been directed to submit the CCTV footage and written explanation by the same date.

Reddy, a 2025-batch IPS probationer, was arrested on July 28 near Aramghar X Roads after a multi-state manhunt and was first remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. He was later brought back into police custody for further questioning. The case was registered at Attapur police station on July 18 after a woman batchmate accused him of sexual assault, stalking and threats following the end of a relationship between the two.