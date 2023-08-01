Training program for jobs in Germany inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini on Monday inaugurated a special training program at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) in Hyderabad for the first batch of Ausbildung candidates selected from Telangana for long-term jobs in Germany.

The training program is part of the special drive launched by the State government to upskill and facilitate overseas employment opportunities for the skilled and semi-skilled workforce from the State in developed countries like Japan, Germany, Australia, and the UK. It is being organized by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) in partnership with Messrs TGM Services Pvt Ltd (Magic Billion) and the NAC.

TOMCOM, Messrs TGM Services Pvt Ltd

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency of the Government of Telangana with a mandate to provide training and overseas jobs in Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, etc., for the youth of Telangana.

Messrs TGM Services Pvt Ltd is a recognized sending organization that is empaneled with both the Government of India and the Government of Germany for recruiting semi-skilled and skilled professionals from India.

Ausbildung programs for jobs in Germany

TOMCOM had organized enrollment drives in Jagitial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally, and Hyderabad Districts in May and June 2023 to shortlist eligible candidates for the Ausbildung programs for the jobs in Germany.

The first batch of 21 candidates, who successfully completed their interviews and received offer letters from the German client for a two to three-year apprenticeship program, have enrolled in the special training program. For more details on the Ausbildung program, visit the official website of TOMCOM (click here).

Commencing the course, Rani Kumudini said, “there is a large demand for skilled manpower in many developed countries like Germany. The State government is taking several training and capacity-building initiatives to position Telangana as the skill capital of India in all sectors. TOMCOM has entered into partnerships with government as well as recognized private agencies in several countries to provide high-paying job opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers, particularly those from a poor socio-economic background and facilitate their recruitment through safe, fair, and ethical channels of migration.”

Assuring all possible support from the State government, Spl. Secretary Industries, and CEO of TOMCOM Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy encouraged the students to develop a global outlook, work hard to hone their skills and aspire to take up international careers.

Training course in Hyderabad for jobs in Germany

The training course is scheduled for six months during which the German language will be taught to the candidates. All those who successfully pass the B1 level of the German language test will receive a German visa to pursue vocational training under the Ausbildung program in their chosen skill area. All placement-related activities like job offers, interviews, exam preparation, visa and immigration procedure as well as post-arrival orientation in Germany will be facilitated as part of the program.

On the occasion, Director of NAC I. Shanti Sree, Spl. Secretary (Industries Department) and CEO of TOMCOM IFS Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, General Manager of TOMCOM Nagabharathi, the manager of Messrs TGM Services Pvt Ltd Saurav Pandey, and other TOMCOM officials were present.