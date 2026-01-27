Transformer explosion sparks fire in Hyderabad’s Vijay Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: A transformer explosion resulted in a fire at a denting and painting shop in Vijay Nagar Colony, near the ITI Grid, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27. The incident occurred around 2 am.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Damages

The fire caused damage to the shop’s contents. Two vehicles, a Toyota Crista and a Ford Endeavour, were completely gutted in the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the transformer explosion.

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta

In another similar incident, a fire erupted at an electric transformer located beside a Bajaj showroom on Monday, January 26, in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Following the incident that took place in the Chandrayangutta area, fire department teams responded immediately to the emergency call.

The cause of the transformer fire is currently unknown. Officials are investigating the incident to determine what sparked the blaze.