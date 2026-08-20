Transgender community recites ‘Modi Chalisa’ in Delhi Press Club

New Delhi: The transgender community on Thursday, August 20, recited ‘Modi Chalisa’, a Hindu devotional prayer, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Press Club of India.

Portraying the PM as Lord Hanuman, the transgender members, including Dr Rajan Singh and Mahamandaleshwar Vaibhavi Maharaj, sang the Chalisa, chanting “Har Har Modi” and “Jai Jai Modi.”

The event commemorated the site of a temple honouring Modi.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking sharp reactions, with critics opposing the glorification of a prime minister and questioning the use of religion to hail a public figure.

The transgender community on Thursday, August 20, recited a chalisa, or a Hindu devotional prayer hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Press Club of India. pic.twitter.com/3qoiC0paMP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2026

“Why is no one saying anything about this? My religion is not a joke that they are turning a human being into a God. Why isn’t any religious organisation speaking up against him now? It is literally shameful to watch this,” said one user.

Another user commented sarcastically, “Ab na Hindu dharm ka apmaan, na Hindu devi devtaon ka apmaan, na kisi chalisa ka apmaan! Jai ho andhbhakton ki! (Now, no insult to the Hindu religion, no insult to Hindu gods and goddesses, no insult to any Chalisa! Hail the blind followers!)”