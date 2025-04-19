Transgender persons held for creating nuisance at Meerpet

In March this year 10 transgenders were arrested for allegeldy creating public nuisance in Saroornagar

Hyderabad: Seven transgender persons were arrested for creating public nuisance in Hyderabad’s Meerpet on Thursday, April 17.

Following a joint raid by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Meerpet police at various locations, including RCI Road and Mandamallamma X Road, several transgender individuals were apprehended for allegedly exposing themselves, making obscene gestures in public, and causing a nuisance.

10 transgenders booked from Saroornagar for public indecency

In March this year, 10 transgenders were arrested for allegedly creating public nuisance in Saroornagar.

The residential welfare association of P&T colony had submitted a representation to the Rachakonda commissioner of police, G Sudheer Babu, along with photographs and videos.

The representation was forwarded to the special operations team and the anti-human trafficking team, who conducted a raid on the house.

