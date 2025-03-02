10 transgenders booked from Saroornagar for public indecency

Hyderabad: Ten transgenders were arrested from P&T colony in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar on the night of March 1, after residents filed a police complaint alleging public nuisance.

Videos have been circulating on the internet showing the trans women soliciting customers.

Ten transgenders were arrested from P&T colony in Saroornagar, Hyderabad, on the night of March 1, after residents filed a police complaint alleging public nuisance. pic.twitter.com/KzhSVEyNdi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 2, 2025

The residential welfare association of P&T colony had submitted a representation to the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu, along with photographs and videos.

The representation was forwarded to the special operations team and the anti-human trafficking team, who conducted a raid on the house.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saroornagar station house officer (SHO) informed the transgenders also live in the same colony. “We received a complaint from other residents against them. We have served a notice asking for an explanation about their behaviour within 24 hours,” the SHO said.

The individuals have been booked under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) which deals with obscenity in public places; and under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA) which criminalizes activities related to prostitution.

On Sunday, the police produced them before the court and remanded them.

Last year, 31 women and four transgender persons were arrested by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), SHE Teams and the local police near the KPHB metro station in Kukatpally for allegedly being involved in street prostitution.