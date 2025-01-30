International prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police recently busted an international prostitution racket in Gachibowli and rescued nine women from different countries.

The operation which was led by the Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with local police was carried out in the Gowlidoddi area of Gachibowli.

International prostitution racket in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli exposed

During the raid on a residential apartment, authorities discovered that the prostitution ring involved women from multiple countries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, police said that the victims had been trafficked by an organized network operating across international borders.

Women from two countries

The police confirmed that nine women from Kenya and Tanzania were rescued from the flesh trade.

The Madhapur SOT officials are actively working to track down the key individuals behind the racket.

The police have arrested three persons and are conducting an in-depth investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for orchestrating the illegal operation.