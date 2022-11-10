Hyderabad: High-tech prostitution ring busted in Gachibowli

According to investigators, the scam involved procuring women from all around the nation and even outside.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit officials on Wednesday raided a high-tech prostitution ring operating out of a Gachibowli residential complex and detained three people in addition to saving an Uzbekistan woman and four other women from different states.

Arnav alias Abhay, the main organizer who has not yet been apprehended, targeted high-profile and wealthy customers with adverts on dating and social media platforms. According to investigators, the scam involved procuring women from all around the nation and even outside.

Further investigation is underway.

