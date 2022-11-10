Hyderabad: Two brain-dead people donate six organs, save lives

Hyderabad: Two people’s relatives agreed to donate the organs of their deceased family members as part of the Jeevandan Government’s organ donation program after they were deemed brain dead by the on-site team of neuro physicians.

Pullani Annapurna, a 30-year-old housewife from Ethrajpally, Vikarabad, experienced convulsions on November 5. The housewife, who had cerebral edema and was also epileptic, was brought to Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, and then to a nearby hospital in Vikarabad.

Despite receiving four days of ICU care, Annapurna’s health did not improve, and on November 8 the neuro-physicians pronounced her brain dead. Her husband Mannepally Sudharshan and brother agreed to her organ donation after receiving grief counseling. The liver and two kidneys were taken out and given to transplant facilities.

In another instance, Yeddula Parameshwara Reddy, 48, a resident of Padidempadu village, was rushed to Sunshine Hospitals after suffering a brain stroke and was accompanied by family members.

His health did not improve during the course of three days in the ICU, and the neuro-physicians declared him brain dead. Two kidneys and a liver were removed and sent to transplant centers after the family members decided to donate their loved one’s organs after counseling sessions.