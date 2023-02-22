Transgender sanctioned loan under PMEGP for photo studio in Telangana

She is said to be the first transgender person in the state to get a loan under the PMEGP for setting up the self-employment venture

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2023 3:05 pm IST
Transgender gets loan under PMEGP scheme to set up photo studio in Karimnagar
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A transgender person has been sanctioned a loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, to set up a self-employment unit in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar collector RV Karnan on Tuesday handed over a loan, worth Rs five lakhs, and a sanction letter to Asha, a Scheduled Caste, who aims at setting up a photography unit in the district.

“She is said to be the first transgender person in the state to get a loan under the PMEGP for setting up the self-employment venture,” a press release said.

Karnan, while speaking on the occasion said, “State Bank of India, Karimnagar branch had sanctioned the loan to Asha to help her in her career as a photographer with a studio.”

The district collector further handed over a four-wheeler driving licence to another transgender person, N.Sindhu, at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Additional collector Garima Agrawal and Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka were present.

