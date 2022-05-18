Transport minister serves legal notice to activist Teenmar Mallanna

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has served a legal notice to journalist and activist Teenmar Mallanna for allegedly making false allegations against him on different occasions seeking compensation of Rs.10 crores.

The minister’s lawyer T Bhaskar on Tuesday served a legal notice to Mallanna wherein the latter was told to pay a compensation of Rs 10 crore for damaging the reputation of the minister.

The activist was also told to tender an unconditional apology to the minister within the seven days of receipt of the notice, publish and telecast the same in the digital newspaper and the YouTube channel with which he was associated.

Mallanna leveled serious allegations against the minister on April 17 on his YouTube channel using unparliamentary language.

A police complaint was already lodged against Mallanna for his false allegations against Ajay Kumar with the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police on May 13.