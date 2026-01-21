Travellers Association ask MMTS extension to Hyderabad Airport

The association said a dedicated MMTS connection would offer a faster and more reliable public transport option for passengers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 21st January 2026 8:22 pm IST
Necklace Road MMTS
Necklace Road MMTS

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government proposing a Rs 345-crore flyover alongside the Metro Rail corridor to Hyderabad Airport, there is renewed demand for extending Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local rail service to the Shamshabad airport as a more economical option.

The Travellers Association has called on the Congress government and GMR Group to make at least six kilometres of land available so Indian Railways can extend the MMTS line to the airport. The association said the project could be completed within six months and would provide a low-cost alternative, with fares ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 30 from various parts of the city.

The association said a dedicated MMTS connection would offer a faster and more reliable public transport option for passengers, airport employees, and the general public. Currently, air travellers mostly rely on buses and private vehicles, resulting in higher travel and parking expenses as well as increased traffic congestion.

Add as a preferred source on Google

It said that Indian Railways is ready to take up the project once the required land is made available, and recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier, during his tenure as a parliamentarian, sought the land for airport rail connectivity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 21st January 2026 8:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button