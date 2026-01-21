Travellers Association ask MMTS extension to Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government proposing a Rs 345-crore flyover alongside the Metro Rail corridor to Hyderabad Airport, there is renewed demand for extending Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local rail service to the Shamshabad airport as a more economical option.

The Travellers Association has called on the Congress government and GMR Group to make at least six kilometres of land available so Indian Railways can extend the MMTS line to the airport. The association said the project could be completed within six months and would provide a low-cost alternative, with fares ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 30 from various parts of the city.

The association said a dedicated MMTS connection would offer a faster and more reliable public transport option for passengers, airport employees, and the general public. Currently, air travellers mostly rely on buses and private vehicles, resulting in higher travel and parking expenses as well as increased traffic congestion.

It said that Indian Railways is ready to take up the project once the required land is made available, and recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier, during his tenure as a parliamentarian, sought the land for airport rail connectivity.



