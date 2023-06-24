Travelling for Eid Al Adha holidays? UAE residents cannot carry these items

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2023 10:05 pm IST
Travelling for Eid Al Adha holidays? UAE residents cannot carry these items in luggage
Photo: Yousef alfuhigi/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: As a large number of United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents preparing to travel to their country for Eid Al Adha and summer vacations, it is essential that they are well aware of what travellers can and cannot pack in their luggage.

So, to help you reduce the stress that can sometimes come with flying, Emirates and Etihad Airlines have listed on their website items that are prohibited while flying.

Here is a list of items prohibited to carry

  • Personal motorised vehicles
  • Attache cases
  • Lighter fuels
  • Disabling devices
  • Electroshock weapons
  • Items containing explosives
  • Strong-smelling perishable items
  • Sharp objects
  • Mercury thermometer or barometer
  • Torch lighters

