Travelling for Eid Al Adha holidays? UAE residents cannot carry these items

Abu Dhabi: As a large number of United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents preparing to travel to their country for Eid Al Adha and summer vacations, it is essential that they are well aware of what travellers can and cannot pack in their luggage.
Travellers should check their bags before packing to make sure there are no items that could cause issues at the airports.
So, to help you reduce the stress that can sometimes come with flying, Emirates and Etihad Airlines have listed on their website items that are prohibited while flying.
Here is a list of items prohibited to carry
- Personal motorised vehicles
- Attache cases
- Lighter fuels
- Disabling devices
- Electroshock weapons
- Items containing explosives
- Strong-smelling perishable items
- Sharp objects
- Mercury thermometer or barometer
- Torch lighters