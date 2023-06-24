Travelling for Eid Al Adha holidays? UAE residents cannot carry these items

Abu Dhabi: As a large number of United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents preparing to travel to their country for Eid Al Adha and summer vacations, it is essential that they are well aware of what travellers can and cannot pack in their luggage.

Travellers should check their bags before packing to make sure there are no items that could cause issues at the airports.

So, to help you reduce the stress that can sometimes come with flying, Emirates and Etihad Airlines have listed on their website items that are prohibited while flying.

Here is a list of items prohibited to carry

Personal motorised vehicles

Attache cases

Lighter fuels

Disabling devices

Electroshock weapons

Items containing explosives

Strong-smelling perishable items

Sharp objects

Mercury thermometer or barometer