Tree saves family from car plunge on Hyderabad-Nagpur route

Hyderabad: Three members of a family travelling from Hyderabad to Nagpur narrowly escaped a serious accident when their car plunged into the Mahabub Ghat valley in the Nirmal district early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred when the car fell approximately 30 metres into the valley. Fortunately, a tree halted their descent, preventing the car from tumbling further.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nirmal Janaki Sharmila reported that the family, consisting of Amanagandla Radhakrishna, his wife Venkata Durga Kalyani, and their son Premsai, were on their way to Nagpur when the accident happened.

“Our night supervising officers, including Inspector Gopinath from Sarangpur and sub-inspector Salla Srikanth, responded promptly to a Dial 100 call from the family,” said SP Sharmila. “It took the coordinated efforts of 10 officers to successfully rescue the family from the slope.”

The quick response and effective teamwork of the police officers ensured the family’s safety in a potentially life-threatening situation.