Hyderabad: 5 injured as tree falls on main road in Shamsheergunj

Hyderabad: Five people were injured and half a dozen vehicles damaged when a big tree uprooted and fell on the Shamsheergunj New Road on Monday afternoon, July 22.

The incident took place about 2 pm on the busy Shamsheergunj to Kalapather road leading to panic in the locality.

The tree uprooted and swiftly landed on the road. An auto rickshaw, four scooters and a small kiosk were damaged in the incident.

Local shopkeepers who noticed the incident rushed to the rescue of the people who were trapped and pulled them out. Two persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The Shahalibanda police and Falaknuma traffic police on coming to know about the incident arrived at the spot and informed the GHMC. The DRF team of the GHMC and other wing personnel arrived and started cutting down the tree to make way for traffic.

