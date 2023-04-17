TREI-RB to open online applications for lecturer posts in degree, junior colleges today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) is set to begin accepting online applications for the posts of lecturer, physical director, and librarian in degree colleges today. The recruitment board will also start accepting applications for junior lecturer, physical director, and librarian posts in junior colleges on the same day. It opens up opportunities for candidates aspiring to work in various educational institutions across Telangana.

According to the initial notification issued by TREI-RB, there are 868 vacancies in degree colleges available in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, and Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. Meanwhile, there are 2008 vacancies in junior colleges available in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, and Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Subjects Total vacancies Telugu 55 English 69 Mathematics 62 Statistic 58 Physics 46 Chemistry 69 Botany 38 Zoology 58 Computer Science 99 Geology 6 Bio Chemistry 3 Bio Technology 2 History 28 Economics 25 Political Science 27 Commerce 93 Journalism 2 Psychology 6 Micro Biology 17 Public Administration 9 Sociology 7 Business Administration 14 Physical Director 39 Librarian 36 Total 868 Vacancies in degree colleges

Subjects Total vacancies Telugu 255 Hindi 20 Urdu 50 English 230 Mathematics 324 Physics 205 Chemistry 207 Botany 204 Zoology 199 History 7 Economics 82 Commerce 87 Civics 84 Physical Director 34 Librarian 50 Total 2008 Vacancies in Junior colleges

The last date for registration of online applications is May 17, 2023.

TREI-RB will begin accepting applications for 1276 post-graduate teachers, 434 librarians, 275 physical directors, 134 art teachers, 92 craft teachers, 124 music teachers, and 4020 trained graduate teachers on April 24, 2023.

The detailed notifications for these posts will be released in the current month. Overall, there are a total of 9231 vacancies available.

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies need to complete One Time Registration (OTR) before submitting their applications. The registration can be completed on the official website of TREI-RB. It is worth noting that the educational qualification required for these posts is B.Ed along with TET.

Speaking to siasat.com, Abdul Khayyum Khan, the President of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, said that the starting salary for these posts will be around Rs 50,000 per month. Moreover, there is a possibility of career progression to the position of principal at the time of retirement.

To help the candidates prepare for these exams, there are plans to start coaching classes as well, he added.