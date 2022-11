Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and part of northern India here on Saturday evening. This is the second earthquake this week felt in the capital.

According to Twitter users who tweeted about the incident, the earthquake occurred at around 7:58 pm. The tremors lasted for five seconds.

Did anybody else feel the #earthquake in #Delhi or is it me ? — Akanksha Mishra (@akaankshamishra) November 8, 2022

is there any Earthquake in delhi again ? — Mohit shekhar (@Mohitshekhar12) November 12, 2022

Earthquake in Delhi..



You feel it…??#earthquake — Rizwan Akhtar (@rizak00786) November 12, 2022

Earlier this week, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Nepal and some parts of northern India.

(This is a developing story. Kindly refresh for more information)