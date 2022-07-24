Tremors in UAE after Iran suffers a 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Dubai: Following a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran, residents in UAE on Saturday reported tremors which were felt for about 30 seconds.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed the tremors were triggered by the earthquake in southern Iran. A few residents took to Twitter to share there experience.

Just felt a good 20-30 seconds minor tremor in #Dubai. Anyone else felt that?#earthquake #UAE — Ismaeel Naar (@ismaeelrn) July 23, 2022

I am feeling tremor in UAE #earthquake now. — Qareena Shahnawaz (@Qareena_SZ) July 23, 2022

A video shared on Twitter shows tremors being felt in a house where chandeliers are seen shaking.

Tremor Effects of Iran Earthquake at Sharjah Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 20:11 pic.twitter.com/Bsp0dA9PkQ — Ren (@BinduRenji) July 23, 2022

A minor earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in the UAE on Saturday. The quake was recorded in Al Manamah in the night at a depth of 5.5 kilometers, the NCM said in a statement.