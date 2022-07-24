Tremors in UAE after Iran suffers a 5.3 magnitude earthquake

A minor earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in the UAE

24th July 2022
UAE reports tremors after Iran suffers Earthquake 5.3 magnitude
Dubai: Following a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran, residents in UAE on Saturday reported tremors which were felt for about 30 seconds.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed the tremors were triggered by the earthquake in southern Iran. A few residents took to Twitter to share there experience.

A video shared on Twitter shows tremors being felt in a house where chandeliers are seen shaking.

A minor earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in the UAE on Saturday. The quake was recorded in Al Manamah in the night at a depth of 5.5 kilometers, the NCM said in a statement.

