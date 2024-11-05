Trending: Fans meet Salman Khan at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The iconic Falaknuma Palace here has turned into a star-studded hub as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Rashmika Mandanna have started filming scenes for their upcoming movie, Sikandar. The grand setting attracted scores of fans who eagerly gathered outside the palace in hopes of catching a glimpse of the stars.

Despite heightened security, a few fans managed to snap photos and videos of the actors in action, which quickly went viral on social media.

Photos of Salman Khan, dressed in a stylish beige T-shirt and trousers, against the luxurious backdrop of the palace are trending online.

Latest : #SalmanKhan from the sets of #Sikandar , all set to bring out the new beast this EID 💥💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/bGRKnXQAuv — ⋆ ᴀꜰʀɪᴅ ᴀꜱʜ (@afrid_ash_) November 4, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna, too, was spotted in costume in a viral behind-the-scenes footage. Watch below.

In another viral clip, a black Rolls-Royce, along with other luxury cars, was seen parked near the set, hinting at the grandiose style and high-stakes drama expected in the film. This behind-the-scenes look into Sikandar has fueled excitement among fans, eager to see the film’s final take on screen.

A Video Directly From #Sikandar's Palace 💥🥵



Rolls-Royce Khadi Hai Canon Hai



Kuch Bhi Kaho #SalmanKhan's Movies Onset/ bts / shooting locations >>> sk movies final output. pic.twitter.com/4v0ixN64bs — Aman Verma (@cinebaap_yt) November 4, 2024

Sources close to the production revealed that the crew is using Falaknuma Palace’s iconic architecture to shoot pivotal scenes. Sikandar shoot will probably last for 20 to 25 days in Hyderabad.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Fans can expect more updates as the filming progresses.